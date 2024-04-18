Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $320,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $912,460. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 301,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,241,000 after acquiring an additional 23,792 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 9.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 118,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,886,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $118.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 103.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $141.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 329.83%.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

