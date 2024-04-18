Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 191.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TSHA. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Taysha Gene Therapies stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.40. 317,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,770. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $448.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.29. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.89.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

