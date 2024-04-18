Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 44,246 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 565% compared to the typical volume of 6,656 call options.
Several research analysts have issued reports on GRAB shares. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.30 price target on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.60 to $3.80 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.10.
Shares of NASDAQ GRAB traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.39. 28,756,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,555,010. Grab has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23.
Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.82 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grab will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.
