United Asset Strategies Inc. Invests $262,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COF. LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 17,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 314,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,301,000 after buying an additional 178,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on COF shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.05.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:COF opened at $136.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $149.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.61. The stock has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

