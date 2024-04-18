Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stake Increased by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $6,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $58.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,658. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.72. The company has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $60.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

