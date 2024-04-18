Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Stock Position Decreased by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VPU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $477,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,099,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 279.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPU traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.12. 66,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,778. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.33. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $152.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

