Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $24.53 Million Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $24,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $83.92 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.31.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1415 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 17.83%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

