23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) PT Lowered to $0.47 at Citigroup

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $0.85 to $0.47 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
23andMe Trading Up 41.9 %
NASDAQ ME opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. 23andMe has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73.
23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 210.48% and a negative return on equity of 52.99%. The company had revenue of $44.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.30 million.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ME. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in 23andMe in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe during the first quarter worth about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 361.0% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 28,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in 23andMe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.10% of the company’s stock.
23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.
