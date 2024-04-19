23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) PT Lowered to $0.47 at Citigroup

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $0.85 to $0.47 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

23andMe Trading Up 41.9 %

NASDAQ ME opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. 23andMe has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73.

Get 23andMe alerts:

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 210.48% and a negative return on equity of 52.99%. The company had revenue of $44.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.30 million.

Insider Transactions at 23andMe

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other 23andMe news, insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 38,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $28,140.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,280,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,654.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 154,192 shares of company stock valued at $88,660 over the last three months. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ME. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in 23andMe in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe during the first quarter worth about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 361.0% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 28,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in 23andMe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.