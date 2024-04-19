25,830 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Purchased by HTLF Bank

HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,748,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,890,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,669,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.52.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.20. 704,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,110. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.46. The firm has a market cap of $132.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

