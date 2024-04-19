3,817 Shares in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Bought by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,817 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Performance Food Group by 50.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 1,026.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFGC opened at $68.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $52.92 and a one year high of $78.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

