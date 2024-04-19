Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.14.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $90.81 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $81.86 and a 1 year high of $126.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.50.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 7.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,344,000 after acquiring an additional 40,829 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,470,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,912,000 after buying an additional 32,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,026,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,262,000 after acquiring an additional 577,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,760,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,568,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $161,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

