Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 920 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVO traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,338,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,859,541. The firm has a market cap of $553.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.664 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

