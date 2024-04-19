D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Given “Underperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their underperform rating on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.00.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $145.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.43. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745 over the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

