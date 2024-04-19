Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,017 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $304.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $294.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 816.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.65 and a 200 day moving average of $262.91.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,767,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.