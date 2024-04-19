Davidson Trust Co. Acquires 195 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Davidson Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $266.79. 838,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,824,583. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $142.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.95.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

