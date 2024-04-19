DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

XRAY has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on XRAY

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of XRAY opened at $30.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -103.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.