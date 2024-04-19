Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Stock Price Up 3%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 54,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,204,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of $574.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently -3.25%.

Institutional Trading of Diversified Healthcare Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verum Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

Featured Articles

