Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Raised to $112.00 at KeyCorp

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $103.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $109.85.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Entergy news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,685. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 511,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 22.7% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 10.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 3,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Fox Hill Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 21.6% during the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 10,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

