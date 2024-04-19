EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley started coverage on shares of EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EVER. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

EVER stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.82. 18,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,879. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59. The company has a market cap of $644.21 million, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.90.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.89 million. Equities research analysts expect that EverQuote will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EverQuote news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $160,811.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,858,407 shares in the company, valued at $28,675,220.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 8,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $161,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $160,811.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,858,407 shares in the company, valued at $28,675,220.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 408,118 shares of company stock worth $7,155,142. Insiders own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 1,200.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 52.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

