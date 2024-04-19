HF Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 406.1% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 126,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 101,348 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 433,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,471,000 after acquiring an additional 13,709 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,627.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 62,640 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMC. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.40.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $91.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

