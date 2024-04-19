iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after buying an additional 5,063,767 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,980,548,000 after buying an additional 1,115,400 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,445,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,971,000 after acquiring an additional 33,773 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,106,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,256,090,000 after acquiring an additional 164,788 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.68. The stock had a trading volume of 25,613,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,352,734. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.68. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

