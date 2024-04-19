Lafayette Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lafayette Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.89.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $67.32. 2,448,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,513,645. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.71 and its 200 day moving average is $70.45. The company has a market capitalization of $90.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

