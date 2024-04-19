Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Up to $5.84

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.84, but opened at $6.26. Lavoro shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 48,916 shares changing hands.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Lavoro in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.12.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $618.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lavoro Limited will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LVRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lavoro during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lavoro in the first quarter worth $941,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lavoro in the first quarter worth $2,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

