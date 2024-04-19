Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 143 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 140.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $497,958,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,541,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after acquiring an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,968,000 after acquiring an additional 280,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

ROP stock opened at $527.27 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $430.03 and a 1-year high of $565.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $545.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $531.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROP

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.