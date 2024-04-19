Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.38.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $340.42. The stock had a trading volume of 86,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,591. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The company has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $355.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.04.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

