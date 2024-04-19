National Bank Financial Comments on Kinaxis Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Kinaxis in a report released on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kinaxis’ current full-year earnings is $2.83 per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KXS. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC cut their price target on Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinaxis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$199.44.

Kinaxis Price Performance

KXS stock opened at C$151.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 315.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.76. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of C$129.13 and a 12-month high of C$191.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$152.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$150.53.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.09). Kinaxis had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of C$152.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$153.36 million.

Insider Activity at Kinaxis

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$148.11, for a total value of C$101,155.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$86,789.65. In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$148.11, for a total transaction of C$101,155.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 586 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$86,789.65. Also, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 7,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$148.11, for a total value of C$1,113,158.68. Insiders sold 24,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,930 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

