NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Trading Down 4.1%

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.95. 6,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 45,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

NWTN Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.17.

Institutional Trading of NWTN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NWTN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of NWTN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $459,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of NWTN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NWTN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NWTN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NWTN

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

