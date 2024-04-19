OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $378,000 Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of MOAT opened at $83.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.27.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.