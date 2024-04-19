Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $13.64 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF makes up about 1.3% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.53% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $13,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWK. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,371. The company has a market capitalization of $701.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $85.49 and a 12 month high of $115.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.90.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

