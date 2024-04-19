Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 0.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $10.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Rivian Automotive traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.81. 6,571,837 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 42,812,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.61.

In other news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,751.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,277,304,000 after buying an additional 25,550,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,602,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,903,971 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $787,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,514 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $228,175,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,704,572 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $194,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average is $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

