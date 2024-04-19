Siacoin (SC) Trading 22.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Siacoin (SC) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $404.05 million and $14.61 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,016,965,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,991,066,692 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

