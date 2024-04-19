Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $170.33 Million

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $170.33 million and approximately $14.54 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Smooth Love Potion Token Profile

Smooth Love Potion launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 41,392,032,195 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,392,071,151 tokens. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@axieinfinity. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Smooth Love Potion Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) serves as a pivotal component of the Axie Infinity ecosystem, facilitating the breeding of Axies and providing a pathway for players to earn through gameplay. Its introduction by Sky Mavis represents a significant leap forward in the blending of gaming with blockchain technology, marking Axie Infinity as a key player in the burgeoning field of play-to-earn gaming. The ability of SLP to transcend the in-game economy and enter the wider cryptocurrency market underscores its value and potential within the digital assets space.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars.

