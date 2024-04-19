SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 557,044 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 591,725 shares.The stock last traded at $30.80 and had previously closed at $30.80.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.67.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLRN. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 81,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

