Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.10

Shares of Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 2223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Star Diamond Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 17.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.57. The company has a market cap of C$39.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.13.

About Star Diamond

(Get Free Report)

Star Diamond Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of diamonds in Canada. The company's principal mineral properties include the Star Kimberlite property and the Orion South Kimberlite property located in Fort à la Corne area of Saskatchewan, Canada. It also holds a 50% interest in the Buffalo Hills project located in north central Alberta, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.