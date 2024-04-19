Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Invests $229,000 in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDU. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,889,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IDU opened at $82.78 on Friday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $86.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.71.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

