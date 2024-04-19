Uniswap (UNI) Hits Market Cap of $4.51 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $7.54 or 0.00011623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.51 billion and approximately $174.64 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.41 or 0.00125501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009012 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000139 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001485 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.16960859 USD and is up 1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 999 active market(s) with $149,232,443.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

