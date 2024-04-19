Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Raised by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,520,000. Family CFO Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 19,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,733,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VNQ stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,350,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,865,504. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.45.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

