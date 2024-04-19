Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.77. 475,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,455,967. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $192.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.94.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total transaction of $32,130,913.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 690,905,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,895,752,057.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,665.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total value of $32,130,913.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 690,905,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,895,752,057.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,006,369 shares of company stock valued at $974,765,696. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

