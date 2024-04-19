Zhang Financial LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

NYSEARCA VSS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.75. The stock had a trading volume of 104,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,371. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.57 and its 200 day moving average is $110.91. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

