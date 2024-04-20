6,050 Shares in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Acquired by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Water by 344.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,890,000 after acquiring an additional 763,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after buying an additional 32,750 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 506,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after buying an additional 176,412 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO opened at $24.45 on Friday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $38.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average of $31.24.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CWCO

Consolidated Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.