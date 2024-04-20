Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives $14.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 18,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $130,352.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,000,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,842,629.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 5,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $39,554.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,102.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 18,837 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $130,352.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,000,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,842,629.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,554 shares of company stock valued at $211,434 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alector in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Alector by 349.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alector in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Alector by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.79. Alector has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $15.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 134.34% and a negative return on equity of 77.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alector will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

