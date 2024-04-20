Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives $14.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.
Insider Transactions at Alector
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alector
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alector in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Alector by 349.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alector in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Alector by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alector Price Performance
Shares of ALEC stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.79. Alector has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06.
Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $15.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 134.34% and a negative return on equity of 77.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alector will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.
About Alector
Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.
