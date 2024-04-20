Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.78.

TEVA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $392,945.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at $132,062.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $392,945.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,062.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Eric Drape sold 9,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $128,772.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 390,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,132,766 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,609,000 after purchasing an additional 28,920 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 420,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

TEVA stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.25. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

