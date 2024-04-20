Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.60.

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$23.53 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$18.65 and a 52 week high of C$28.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.32. The company has a market cap of C$41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.28 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.196793 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

