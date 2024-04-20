Brokerages Set Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target at $53.29

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 248.20%. The company had revenue of $230.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $416,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,519,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,800. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 42.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

