BTIG Research Trims D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Target Price to $169.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DHI. Citigroup upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded D.R. Horton from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.06.

DHI opened at $142.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.63%.

In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 53.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,599,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 390.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,884,000 after acquiring an additional 591,787 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

