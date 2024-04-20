Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $204.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $178.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KRYS. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.22.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $158.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,981.87 and a beta of 0.85. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $189.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.74 and its 200-day moving average is $130.06.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $42.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. Analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,550,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,138,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,587 shares of company stock worth $6,535,591. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

