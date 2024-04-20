Cascadero Copper (CVE:CCD) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.01

Cascadero Copper Co. (CVE:CCD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 14664 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Cascadero Copper Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$3.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -0.02.

About Cascadero Copper

Cascadero Copper Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Argentina. The company explores for cesium, silver, zinc, lead, gold, uranium, copper, tellurium, tin, molybdenum, iron, and rubidium ores. It holds interests in 27 mineral properties located in the northern area of the Argentine Puna.

