Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) COO Robert P. Mauch Sells 57,564 Shares

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2024

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:CORGet Free Report) COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $13,532,720.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,017.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cencora Price Performance

NYSE:COR opened at $239.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.37 and a 12-month high of $246.75.

Cencora (NYSE:CORGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $72.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.81 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 323.23% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Institutional Trading of Cencora

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,212,508,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cencora by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,860,000 after purchasing an additional 29,722 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cencora by 2,004.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,171,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cencora by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,356,000 after purchasing an additional 138,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cencora by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,565,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,191,000 after purchasing an additional 324,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cencora in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.22.

Cencora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

