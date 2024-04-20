Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) COO Robert P. Mauch Sells 57,564 Shares

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $13,532,720.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,017.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cencora Price Performance

NYSE:COR opened at $239.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.37 and a 12-month high of $246.75.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $72.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.81 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 323.23% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cencora

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,212,508,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cencora by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,860,000 after purchasing an additional 29,722 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cencora by 2,004.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,171,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cencora by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,356,000 after purchasing an additional 138,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cencora by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,565,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,191,000 after purchasing an additional 324,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cencora in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.22.

Read Our Latest Report on Cencora

Cencora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.