Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) and Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Head-To-Head Review

Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) and Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.7% of Lakeland Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Lakeland Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bosideng International and Lakeland Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bosideng International N/A N/A N/A $3.90 6.44 Lakeland Industries $124.69 million 0.97 $5.43 million $0.71 23.21

Dividends

Lakeland Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Bosideng International. Bosideng International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Bosideng International pays an annual dividend of $2.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Lakeland Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Bosideng International pays out 52.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lakeland Industries pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Bosideng International and Lakeland Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bosideng International N/A N/A N/A Lakeland Industries 4.33% 6.63% 5.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Bosideng International and Lakeland Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bosideng International 0 0 0 0 N/A Lakeland Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Lakeland Industries beats Bosideng International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bosideng International

Bosideng International Holdings Limited engages in the research, design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels. It engages in the business of sourcing and distributing of branded down and brand authorization, OEM products, and ladieswear apparels; and non-seasonal apparels, including school uniform and children's wear. The company provides down apparel products under the Bosideng, Snow Flying, Bengen, etc. brands; ladies wear products under the JESSIE, BUOU BUOU, KOREANO, and KLOVA brands; and school uniforms under the Sameite brand. It also offers network consulting and e-business of down and non-down apparel; logistics and storage services; and brand design and development services, as well as operates as an advertisement agency. The company distributes its products through ladies retail, self-operated retail, and retail outlets operated by third party distributors. Bosideng International Holdings Limited was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks. The company provides durable woven garments, including electrostatic dissipative apparel used in electronics clean rooms; flame resistant meta aramid, para aramid, and FR cotton coveralls/pants/jackets used in petrochemical, refining operations, and electrical utilities; FR fabrics; and cotton and polycotton coveralls, lab coats, pants, and shirts. In addition, it provides high visibility clothing comprising reflective apparel, including vests, T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, coats, raingear, jumpsuits, hats, and gloves; and gloves and sleeves that are used in the automotive, glass, and metal fabrication industries. The company sells its products to a network of safety and industrial supply distributors through in-house sales teams, customer service group, and independent sales representatives. It serves end users, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories, and the utilities industry; and federal, state, and local governmental agencies and departments. Lakeland Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

