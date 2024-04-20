CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.70.

CME Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $213.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.73 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.42 and a 200 day moving average of $211.70.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.86%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

